Three booked after promising jobs, duping man of Rs 95 lakh in Pune

Three people were booked for duping a man of Rs 95 lakh with a false promise of securing jobs for his children.

The complaint was lodged by a resident of Alandi Harkani Durve, 45, a resident of Alandi in Khed region of Pune.

The three people booked in the case were identified as Farukh Shaikh, 50, Wasim Shaikh, 25, both residents of Bhusawal in Jalgaon and a woman.

Shaikh told Durve that he was a high ranking employee in the railway department and assured Durve that he could help his children secure a permanent government job.

He also made Durve believe that he had done this for various other people in the past.

Shaikh then called the complainant to German Bakery in Koregaon Park and had him fill application forms for five of his children.

On May 2017, Shaikh allegedly led Durve to believe that he will help his children pass the entrance exam and secure them a permanent job.

After the forms were filled, Shaikh asked Durve to pay money for the services he had rendered, either through bank transfers or cash, Durve paid around Rs 95 lakh, according to his complaint.

Shaikh then allegedly provided them with forged documents, making them believe that the five children had secured jobs.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged documents as genuine) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Koregaon Park police station against the three.

Police sub-inspector (PSI) AR Rawade of Koregaon Park police station is investigating the case.