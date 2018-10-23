Three booked detained for vandalising 16 vehicles in Pune’s Karvenagar

Three men were booked for vandalising 16 vehicles in Karvenagar area of Pune in the early hours of Monday. The 16 vehicles include four two-wheeler vehicles and 12 cars. The incident happened in Hingane Colony, Karve nagar around 2:30am on Monday. The tanks of motorbikes were damaged and the glasses of cars were broken by three.

The police have identified and detained two of them. However, their identities were not revealed by the police as the arrest procedure is underway.

“From what we got to know, one of them has told the police that they were under the influence of alcohol,” said Kiran Puranik, a homemaker whose car was vandalised.“Ours was a Maruti Alto. Around 2:30 am, we heard a metal object clanking against the electricity pole and then a loud noise like an object falling on something. By the time we opened the window and looked outside, we saw the three leaving on a motorbike. We had to spend the entire day at the police station. A similar incident had happened five years ago but the perpetrators were caught immediately, as it was done in the day time. No such incident was reported again until last night,” Puranik said.

There was no closed circuit television (CCTV) coverage in the area. However, the residents in the area saw the perpetrators and the police are on a lookout for them.

The three arrived on a motorbike, used blunt weapons to vandalise the vehicles in the residential area.

"The residents were scared and did not confront them while it was happening as they had weapons," said Amol Kadam, police sub inspector, of Warje police station who is investigating the case.

The vandalised vehicles included a Maruti WagonR, Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Suzuki Eeco, Maruti Alto among others.A case in the matter was registered at Warje police station under Sections 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 506(a) (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code among others.

