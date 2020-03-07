Three motorcyclists, one driver killed in five road accidents in PCMC

pune

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 23:44 IST

Four persons were killed in five road accidents between March 2 and March 6 in areas falling under Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). The accidents took place in Alandi, Talegaon Dabhade, Dehu road and Hinjewadi. All the cases were reported at the respective police stations on Friday. According to the police, the deceased include, three motorcyclists and one driver.

Tempo runs over two-wheeler rider

Sukhdev Manohar Parthi (25), a motorcyclist, was killed after he was knocked down by a tempo on Alandi road at 8.30 pm on March 2. The tempo driver identified as Vitthal Dagdu Zinjad, a resident of Khed, has been booked on charges of rash and negligent driving. According to police, Zinjad ran over Parthi after knocking him down. The deceased was on his way to Shelgaon on Alandi road. The Alandi police are yet to arrest Zinjad. The case was lodged at Alandi police station. The deceased was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, police said.

Pillion rider killed due to speed breaker

Sunanda Rahul Sonawane, 52, who was riding pillion with her relative Aniket Jaywant Sonawane, 25, was killed when the two-wheeler hit a speed breaker in Talegaon Dabhade on Friday. According to assistant police inspector Kunda Gawade, Aniket was speeding and hit the speed breaker. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident. A case related to rash and negligent driving has been registered against Aniket at Talegaon Dabhade police station.

Four-wheeler rams into motorcyclist

Abhimanyu Ankush Kadekar (27), a resident of Khed, lodged a complaint with the Dehu road police on Friday, stating that his uncle, identified as Ankush Laxman Kadekar (54), was killed after an unidentified four-wheeler rammed into his two-wheeler while he was crossing Dehu road bridge. The incident took place on March 5 and the deceased was not wearing a helmet, said police. A case under relevant sections has been lodged at Dehu road police station.

Unidentified vehicle crashes into car, kills driver

Parasmal Devichand Jain (55) was killed after an unknown vehicle crashed into his car at Punawale on March 5. His son Bhavesh Jain lodged a complaint at the Hinjewadi police station. Based on the CCTV footage obtained from the strategic locations in the area, the police are on the lookout for the vehicle that crashed into Jain’s car.

Bus hit by milk tanker, driver escapes with minor injuries

Sambhaji Dhanraj Patil (41), a resident of Pachora in Jalgaon, lodged a complaint at the Dehu road police station stating that a milk tanker rammed into his bus on March 5 near the Dehu-Katraj road. According to the police, Patil escaped with minor injuries and has been discharged from Dehu road private hospital after being given first aid.

BOX

Advisory issued

PCMC traffic branch officials have appealed to commuters to drive safely and report about rash and negligent driving to the control room. A road safety drive will soon be undertaken to spread awareness about the dangers of rash driving by the PCMC commissionerate.