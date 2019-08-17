Titagarh Firema will provide 102 coaches to Pune Metro; 75% to be manufactured in India

pune

Titagarh Firema, which is the wholly-owned Italian subsidiary of Titagarh Wagons Limited, will provide 102 aluminium bodied coaches to Pune Metro.

Brijesh Dixit, managing director, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) , said, “The company will manufacture 25 per cent of coaches at their plant in Italy and 75 per cent will be produced and commissioned at the Maha-Metro coach manufacturing plant in Nagpur.”

Maha-Metro is developing two metro lanes in Pune - first from Swargate till Nigdi and second between Vanaz and Ramwadi. Both lines are likely to be operational by 2021.

According to Dixit, this will be for the first time that aluminium bodied coaches will be manufactured in India. “So far, stainless steel bodied coaches are being used by various metros in India. Aluminium body coaches being lighter, are more energy efficient and have better aesthetics. Manufacturing of aluminium body coaches will be a game changer in the Indian metros,” said Dixit.

According to Maha-Metro press release, “Initially trains in Pune Metro will consist of three coaches which will be subsequently converted into six coaches as per traffic requirement. These coaches would be fully air conditioned and have a digital route and station display. The coaches will have 100 per cent CCTV coverage.”

Reacting on the development, Durga Shankar Mishra, secretary, ministry of housing and urban affairs, government of India, posted on Twitter: “In yet another leap for @makeinindia initiative, Titagarh Firema, an Indian multinational based close to Kolkata has won an international bid from Pune Metro for supply of 102 Aluminium bodied Metro Rail coaches which will be manufactured for the first time in India.” (sic)

