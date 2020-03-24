e-paper
Pune News / To enforce lockdown, sale of petrol, diesel stopped in Pune: district collector

To enforce lockdown, sale of petrol, diesel stopped in Pune: district collector

pune Updated: Mar 24, 2020 21:13 IST
HT Correspondent
In order to curtail vehicular movement in the city during the Covid-19 pandemic, Naval Kishore Ram, district collector on Tuesday issued directives banning the sale of petrol, diesel to citizens.

Government officials, doctors, pharmacists, media persons and those engaged in providing essential goods and services have been exempted. Only government officials who are on essential and emergency duties as well as private individuals working towards “control and eradication of Covid-19 and working in the field of essential and emergency services” and those who need to travel to get medical treatment are allowed to buy fuel, the order said.

“This step is being taken to strictly enforce social distancing and protect the lives of citizens,” said the collector.

Ali Daruwala, spokesperson, Pune petrol dealers’ association said that the association will follow the guidelines strictly and ensure that identity cards of those belonging to the above mentioned group of the people are checked before selling petrol, diesel.

The order did not specify for how long the ban will be in force.

