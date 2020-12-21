To increase goat, sheep meat production, state launches scheme

pune

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 14:50 IST

The state government has launched the Balasaheb Thackeray agribusiness and rural transformation project to increase the number of goat and sheep with lower income groups. The department has launched the scheme in order to provide poor people in rural areas an opportunity to get income as meat from goat and sheep are high in demand and their prices are sky rocketing across Maharashtra.

There is constant demand for goat and sheep meat in Maharashtra and all over India, and hence, the price of goat meat reached Rs600 to Rs700 per kg recently. The meat prices remain constant and are not prone to much fluctuation like poultry or any other agricultural product.

Additional commissioner of animal husbandry department DD Parkale, said, “Our department has launched the Balasaheb Thackeray agribusiness and rural transformation project to increase goat and sheep numbers. Main intention behind the scheme is to provide assured income for the rural lower income group people.”

Parkale said, “There is constant demand for goat and sheep meat and the prices remain steady all over the year. Considering this, the department decided to increase sheep and goat numbers with lower income groups. State and region level committees have been formed for it. Animal husbandry department will provide all the support to the farmers and goat producers. We are even forming farmers’ produce companies which would tie up with buyers. It will help conduct business directly with buyers.”

Vijay Kamble, president of mutton association from Kolhapur, said, “Demand for mutton remains constant. We are facing the problem of goat produce. Sometimes we even procure goats from other states. If the production is increased, it will help keep the prices constant, otherwise mutton prices would increase in the future.”

Ahilya Devi, a mutton shop owner from Pune, said, “Demand for mutton will increase in the future as there is shortage of goats every year. We need to travel up to 100kms every week to procure goats.”

Chance at revenue

- Goat meat price -Rs600 to Rs700 per kg in most of the cities. Maharashtra ranks second in goat meat production after West Bengal. In sheep meat production, Maharashtra comes in at the 10th mark

As per the 20th animal census

- Number of goats in Maharashtra -106.04 lakh

- Number of sheep in Maharashtra- 26.80 lakh

As per 2018-19 report meat production in the state

Goat meat production in Maharashtra- 124.78 thousand metric tonne

Sheep meat production in Maharashtra- 12.76 thousand metric tonne

Maharashtra ranks 6th number in the country for the total number of goats after Rajasthan, West Bengal, UP, Bihar, MP

In terms of sheep numbers, Maharashtra is at 7th rank after Telagana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Jammu and Kashmir