Toilet break turns into escape route as man arrested for attempted murder of boyfriend in Pune slips through police’s fingers

The 23-year-old man arrested for attempted murder of his boyfriend allegedly escaped from police custody late on Sunday night.

Anurag Kamlesh Bhatia, 23, was arrested last Wednesday and remanded in two days police custody which was later extended.

While in police custody, Bhatia suffered nausea and loose motions on Sunday, according to the complaint in the matter filed by assistant police inspector Umaji Rathod who was investigating the attempted murder case. Bhatia was taken to the Kamalnayan Hospital in Shukrawar peth. When the policeman escorting him went to buy medicines prescribed to him, Bhatia allegedly asked if he could use the toilet.He escaped from the window inside the hospital toilet, the police said.

API VS Pawar of Khadak police station is investigating the case and is on the lookout for Bhatia. A case under Section 224 of the Indian penal code (IPC) was registered at the Khadak police station on Monday.

Bhatia was earlier booked under Sections 307 of IPC along with Sections 37(1)135 of the Maharashtra Police Act and Section 4(25) of the Arms Act at the Khadak police station. His boyfriend and the complainant in the case, Rajesh Anil Vartak, 46, sustained injuries on his head, shoulder and face, according to the police.

Three-year-old sexually assaulted by 20-year-old, accused arrested

A three-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 20-year-old identified as Shambhu Kumar Dukhi Rai, a resident of Someshwarwadi in Pashan.

A case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PCOSO) Act has been lodged against the accused and he has been arrested, police said.

The victim’s mother lodged a complaint after which he was arrested by the Chatuhshrungi police. The accused who stays in a labour camp, enticed the victim on the pretext of offering her a snack and whisked her away to a secluded location and sexually assaulted her. When the girl came back home, she narrated the incident to her mother after which an FIR was lodged.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 16:33 IST