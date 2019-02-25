Travel agent dupes Pune student of 80k  

A college student was duped of Rs 80,000 by an unidentified booking agent.

The victim, Sanket Sadafal, 22, a resident of Ahmednagar, was attempting to purchase flight tickets for his friends who are studying in Mauritius, so that they could return to India.

Sadafal was looking for agents on Justdial, where he came in contact with the accused.

The accused booked the tickets for the victim, and sent him pictures of the same after which Sadafal paid him on December 21, 2018. However, before the tickets could be used, the accused cancelled them.

When the victim asked for a refund, the accused sent him a cheque. “The signature on the cheque did not match. When the bank called the accused, he did not confirm the transaction and hence, the transaction was cancelled,” said senior police inspector (crime) Rajendra Sahane of Dattawadi police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 420 (punishment for cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and Section 66(c) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act has been registered at Dattawadi police station

Feb 25, 2019