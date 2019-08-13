Two assault friend who refused to give money to buy marijuana in Pune

pune

The Pune police on Monday remanded two men to police custody for attacking their friend, who refused to lend them money to buy marijuana, with a knife. A case of attempted murder is registered at Vishrambaug police station.

According to the police, the injured has been identified as Suraj Kamthe, 29, a resident of Ganesh peth. The arrested duo has been identified as Vicky alias Parshuram Shekhar Todarmal, 26, a resident of Budhwar peth and Raju Rajesh Yadav, 32, a resident of Sinhgad road.

“The accused and victim are drug users. The fight took place when one refused to give money to buy marijuana,” said police inspector (crime) Dadasaheb Chudappa of Vishrambaug police station.

According to Kamthe, the complainant, on Sunday at 10 am, Todarmal asked his friend Lalit Pande for money to buy marijuana. Kamthe stopped Pande from giving money. This enraged Todarmal. On Monday at 8 am, Pande and Kamthe were sitting in a shed in Shaniwar peth, when Todarmal and Yadav attacked Kamthe with a blade. Pande tried to intervene, but he was threatened with assault.

Kamthe, who was attacked by the duo on his arms, back and shoulders, is undergoing treatment at a local hospital, said police

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the two at Vishrambaug police station.

