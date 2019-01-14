Two-day national conference at Pune provides platform for dialogue between arts and science

Integration of traditional Indian knowledge and modern architecture is indispensable in today’s times, as the whole intent of architecture is Indian,” said Mayank Barjatiya, a renowned energy architect in the city.

He was speaking at the two-day national conference on 'Science in Performing Arts’, organised by the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), Vigyan Prasar, New Delhi and Vidnyan Bharati.

The theme of the conference was ‘Nataraja, a Confluence of Arts and Science: Emerging Perspectives with New Insights’.

Barajatiya said, “While on one hand the world is looking towards us, it is unfortunate that we are trying to uproot our own traditional science and systems. Not only do we need to promote it to the best of our capacity, but we must integrate our modern science with the traditional knowledge of science we have in our country.”

“We need to follow our own evolved traditional science than following the western patterns,” he added.

The objective of this national conference is to provide a platform for dialogue between artists and various disciplines of theoretical and applied sciences to develop perspectives for a deeper understanding of the ultimate reality.

Sharing his perspective, Dr Udayan Indurkar, renowned Indologist, spoke about the relation of science and cosmology, the science of the origin and development of everything.

He said, “The performance of Natraja is a transformation of intelligence of centuries into an art form. The uniqueness of Indian art satisfies the soul which must be followed by all, rather than being inspired by western knowledge which satisfies the mind.”

“All our sacred text speaks about cosmology which has enriched our knowledge, however, currently appreciation of Indian art and knowledge is not the part of our education,” he added, urging the fraternity in its capacity to take efforts to imbibe these values in today’s education.

Milind Sathe, founder of Indiaart Gallery said, “The world of science and art is one, however, the divide is created by us humans. One has to understand this phenomenon in a more holistic approach.”

The conference also witnessed Indian classical dance performances, including kathak and bharatnatyam.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 14:32 IST