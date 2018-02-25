Two detained for triple murder in Pune

Two people were detained while the city police are on the lookout for a third person in the case of triple murder registered at the Faraskhana police station in the late hours of Friday. The three bodies, including one of a minor, were found in the canal that flows under the Nagjhari bridge in Somwar peth - a known den for drug users and addicts.

One of the deceased was identified as Naved Rafiq Shaikh, 15, while one of the other two was identified as Sandeep Avsare, around 25-30 years of age. “His friends identified the body. No one from his family has contacted us yet. The crime branch is also helping in the investigation,” said Pankaj Dahane, deputy commissioner of police, crime. The third deceased person is yet to be identified, according to the police.

The 15-year-old’s body was found without any clothes on. However, the doctors have ruled out the possibility of sexual assault. The doctors found the cause of death to be multiple injuries; the three had injury marks on their face and head caused by stones, cane (or bamboo) and metal rods, according to the police.

"We found chillums (smoking pipes) and whitener containers near the spot where the three bodies were found. The part of the bridge near the canal is being painted. The workers found one body and reported it. In the advance report, the doctor has said that the three have been dead for over 24 hours," said police inspector (crime) Rajendra Chavan of Faraskhana police station, who is the investigating officer in the case.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against unknown person(s) at Faraskhana police station. The complaint in the matter was filed by the maternal uncle of the 15-year-old boy, Arif Shaikh, 27, a resident of Ganesh peth who identified the body. No one had identified Avsare's body till Saturday evening.

"He had a habit of leaving home and disappearing for days when his mother or uncle (complainant) yelled at him," PI Chavan said based on the complaint in the case.

While the police did not reveal information about the two detained men, PI Chavan said that most of them either begged or were rag pickers. The spot where they were found is a known den of drug addicts, the police said.

The city police have deployed 7-8 teams for the investigation of the case, according to PI Chavan. Having lost his father over 10 years ago, Naved was raised by his mother who works as a labourer and lives in Ganesh peth, according to the police. Naved had never been to school and had grown addicted to drugs at a tender age. "He often failed to turn up at his house. The last he went home was 4-5 days ago," PI Chavan said. The police are yet to record the statement of the boy's mother.