Two farmers in Daund halt construction of new railway line over land acquisition

Refusal of two farmers to give their land to the state government has led to a delay in the land acquisition process for construction of a chord line (bypass) near the Daund railway station. The Pune railway division had proposed construction of a new railway line of 1.1 kilometres to bypass the Daund railway station, in a bid to reduce the 45-minute halt which all trains (going to Nagpur/Kolkata) commencing from the Pune railway station take at the Daund. The halt is required for technical reasons (engine reversal), according to railway authorities.

The proposal was filed before the central government for approval three years ago.

However, the project is facing land acquisition problems. Two of the 19 farmers, whose land has to be acquired for the project, have refused to give land to the state government, which is responsible for the land acquisition. The two farmers are opposing the compensation which has been promised to them.

The cost of land acquisition is approximately ₹12.5 crore which has already been sanctioned by the Indian railways to the state.

Milind Deoskar, Pune divisional railway manager (DRM), said, ‘Although the area where the work is proposed, falls under the Solapur railway division, we will be undertaking the project to ensure the travel time reduces for passengers travelling from Pune. Only two farmers, who are brothers, are opposing the land acquisition. The remaining farmers have accepted the compensation which was given to them.The district collector’s office is working is resolve the issue.”

A total of 2.5 hectares will be acquired for the proposed chord line, the project cost is ₹30 crore.“Once we get hold of the land, we plan on completing the construction work in four months,” said Deoskar.

Manoj Jhawar, official spokesperson of the Pune railway division, said, “Once the construction is done,trains going to Nagpur/Kolkata will not pass through the Daund station and will, instead, take a bypass. This will save the travel time by almost 45 minutes.”

The process of land acquisition has been going on for the last three years, however, the state government has not been able to complete the process, said Jhawar .

Pune to Daund distance: 87.1 km

Length of chord line proposed before the Daund station: 1.1 km

Project cost: ₹30 crore

Land to be acquired: 2.5 hectares

Cost of land acquisition: ₹12.5 crore

Total number of farmers whose land has to be acquired: 19

Number of farmers opposing the land acquisition: 2

Installation of automatic signalling systems between Lonavla and Pune in final stages

The divisional railway manager (DRM) office in Pune has initiated the installation of automatic block signalling (ABS) systems along the Pune to Lonavla railway route. Explaining the ABS systems, Manoj Jhawar, official spokesperson of the Pune railway division, said, “A block is the distance between two stations. In the current system, one train cannot move from the station if the previous one has not reached the next stop. But in the ABS system, one section is further divided into blocks of one kilometre each, with a signal set up after every kilometre. This system will make the trains run faster and one track would be able to accommodate a higher number of trains.”

According to Jhawar, the work of installing the signalling systems began from Lonavla and has been completed till Dehu road.

Before December, the work will be completed till Chinchwad, which will mark completion of 70 per cent of the work, said Jhawar, who added that they will be able to operate more number of trains plying on the route.

A senior railway official requesting anonymity, said, “There are 42 locals, multiple Pune-Mumbai trains, many other intercity trains as well as countless freight-trains that ply on the Pune-Lonavla route. This system would only increase the number of trains that would run on a single railway line.”

Jhawar said, “Railway authorities have set a target of installing these systems till the Shivajinagar railway station by March next year.”

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 15:31 IST