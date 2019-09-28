Two men, who stole from customers at banks, arrested in Pune

pune

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 18:02 IST

Two members of a gang, who stole from people on the premises of banks, were arrested by the Pune rural police on Friday, according to senior police inspector Padmakar Ghanwat of the Pune rural police crime branch.

The accused were identified as Prasad Shamdas Kunchla, 30, a resident of Bitargunta in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh and Shrinivas S Subramanian, 45, a resident of Vellaripatti area of Madurai in Tamil Nadu.

The two men were caught at the premises of the State Bank of India in Shirur by a team of Pune rural police local crime branch.

The two have a history of at least 10 cases against them at various police stations. The two had also been arrested in Pune in 2016 in a robbery case.

The two are a part of a gang which uses peculiar methods like breaking car glasses with iron ball bearings, throwing itch-inducing powder, throwing dirt onto victims, and sleight of hand by telling people that their money has fallen down.

The rural police crime branch had formed a team to investigate cases of robberies from bank customers from near banks, according to a statement issued by senior PI Ghanwat.

Cases of robberies from bank customers on bank premises were recorded at Indapur, Baramati, Shirur, Shikrapur, Saswad and Ranjangaon police stations. Similar cases were found registered in Satara, Navi Mumbai, and Jalgaon.

The rural police team collected close circuit television (CCTV) footage from the places from where the cases were reported in their jurisdiction.

Senior PI Ghanwat claims that they recieved a tip-off that the perpatrators were coming to the SBI branch in Shirur for another robbery. When the two reached the bank premises, they tried to flee as the police arrived, according to the police statement. They were produced in a local court and remanded to police custody.

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 18:02 IST