Two minors booked for sexual assault of 6-year-old in Pune

Two minors were booked by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Saturday for alleged unnatural sexual assault of a six-year-old boy.

While one of the two accused is a 13-year-old boy, the other one is 12-year-old, according to the police. The complaint was lodged by the 24-year-old mother of the victim.

“The child had not been keeping well since the past 10-12 days. On Saturday, when he was having lunch, he was sitting with his legs straight in front of him. His mother asked him to fold his legs while eating. He told her that he could not do so as it was hurting. That is when the mother prodded him further and realised what had happened,” said police sub-inspector S Handal, who registered the case.

She took him to the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial hospital in Pimpri from where he was recommended to be shifted to the Sassoon General Hospital. The police received a call from an anonymous informer after which PSI Handal visited the hospital and spoke to the mother.

While the mother of the victim is a housewife, his father is a labourer. The two accused also come from similar backgrounds. Families of the accused and the victim, all live in the same area of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

“We have issued notice to the parents of the two boys as the court was on holiday today (Sunday). They have been asked to be present at the police station at 8am tomorrow (Monday), with their parents, after which they will be taken to the Juvenile Justice Board, Yearwada,” said police inspector (crime) Devendra Chavan of Bhosari police station.

The two boys were booked under Section 377 (unnatural offences) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3(a)(penetrative sexual assault) and 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

