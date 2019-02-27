Two posing as police officers steal foreign currency from Yemini national in Pune

A Yemini national was duped of Rs 2,01,825 in foreign currency by two men posing as policemen in Kondhwa on Sunday.

The complaint was lodged at the Kondhwa police station by the victim Abdulkarim Ajmeri, 54, a resident of Kausarbagh, Kondhwa. The incident took place between 1:30pm and 4pm on Sunday, according to the complainant.

In his complaint Ajmeri said that the two men, dressed in dark blue uniforms with two stars on their shoulder, were travelling in a white car.

According to the officials, the two men and frisked Ajmeri. In the process, with sleight of hand, the fake police officers stole Rs 2,01,825.

A case under Sections 170 (personating a public servant), 379 (punishment for theft) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal code has been registered at Kodhwa police station against the two men. Police sub-inspector Ankush Karche of Kondhwa police station is investigating the case.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 16:47 IST