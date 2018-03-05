Two Pune men thrash 21-year-old after dispute for not knowing Marathi ; steals Rs 10,000

Two men were booked for assaulting and stealing money from a 21-year-old man after he yelled at them for overtaking from the wrong side at Lulanagar chowk. The incident happened in front of Fakhri Hills in Kondhwa at around 5:30pm on Sunday. The two men later confessed to have assaulted the youth and agreed to pay for the damages caused besides returning the stolen money.

Ankit Subhas Thakur, 21, was crossing Lulanagar chowk on his Honda Hornet motorbike when two people on a motorbike overtook him from the left side and then took a sharp right, effectively blocking him momentarily. The two men were riding on an Activa owned by the rider, Ulhas Dattatray Kale.

"I said (in Hindi) that you could have at least used the indicator and went ahead. They started following me after that and at one point, the road was blocked and I had to stop. They also stopped and the man riding pillion walked towards me while abusing and said 'why won't you speak in Marathi even though you're in Maharashtra?' and punched me in the head. I held my head and sat down after which they hit me multiple times. When I reached home, I realised that Rs 10,000 from my pocket was also missing," Thakur said.

The person riding with Kale was identified as Bandu Dharwadkar, according to the police. Both the men are close to 30 years of age. While Kale is broker, Dharwadkar is a vegetable vendor.

A case of non-cognisable offence under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was filed at Wanowrie police station against the two men. Head constable Shirish Goswami of Wanowrie police station is investigating the case.

After being called by the police, Dharwadkar initially claimed that Thakur had also assaulted him and walked into the police station with a limp. However, the two later confessed to have stolen the money and attacked Thakur.

"We called the two and after investigation, the two confessed to assaulted Thakur it in a fit of rage. They have agreed to return the money and pay for the damages caused," said constable Goswami.