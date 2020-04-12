Two Pune rural police officials suspended for smuggling gutkha

pune

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 22:08 IST

Two officials of Pune rural police were dismissed from duty after they were found smuggling gutkha in a car in a village in Pune district.

The two have been identified as Hanif Ibrahimbhai Tamboli, 57, and Kishor Dnyandev Dhavde, 19, both attached to the Shirur police station in Pune rural police jurisdiction.

They were suspended based on orders passed by Sandeep Paptil, superintendent of Pune rural police under Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution of India.

The two were caught driving a red Swift Dzire at 12:30am on Saturday in Manjarwadi village in Junnar. Gutkha worth Rs 30,000 was found in the car by patrol officials.

They had procured the gutkha from Irfan Jamid Momin, 41, a resident of Ale phata in Junnar, according to the police.

A case under Sections 272, 273, 168, 188, 269, 270 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 11 of Covid19 Regulations, 2020, Section 2, 3, and 4 of Epidemic Act and Section 51(2) of Disaster Management Act along with Section 26(2), 26(4), 30(2), 30(a) of Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 was registered at Junnar police station in the matter on Sunday.