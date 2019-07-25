U-12 district basketball championship: Loyola boys knock out Millennium school

Defence, shooting and passing — all three departments clicked for Loyola High School as they sealed first semi-final spot defeating Millennium High School 34-15 in the first Late Suresh Chondhe Patil Memorial under-12 district championship at Chondhe Patil sports complex on Wednesday.

After showers delayed the match by an hour, it was Loyola boys who mercilessly rained downed basket and left the opponent off their feet.

All their shooters came to party and managed to earn 14 points in the first 10 minutes with Millennium managing one point.

With 13 points lead, Loyola school kept things tight and controlled the game with ease. With shooters doing their job and defence blocking the attack, the Millennium shooters failed to score much points.

Aditya Shewale and Aryan Gaikwad scored a few baskets for Millennium, but their weak defence line could not surpass the score of Loyola.

Going into half-time Loyola had a cushion of 14 points with score reading 25-11 in their favour.

In the first 20 minutes, Millennium hardly showed teeth to fight as their defenders failed to coordinate and shooters missed the target.

There was no change in the outcome of the game’s progress even after changing ends, as Loyola boys easily converted every basket against a struggling Millennium.

“Our boys’ inexperience cost us the match. Most of them were playing their second tournament in this season. They need a lot of practice to face top teams like Loyola,” said Dashtrath Birhamane, coach of Millennium School.

Zaid Shaikh was the top scorer for Loyola High School with 8 points with Vedant Gupta and Yash Singh adding 6 points each.

“All are experienced players and regular practice sessions helped the boys win an easy game,” said Mathew Fernandes, coach, Loyola High School.

In the third quarter, Millennium could only add two points and Loyola got stronger by 9 points.

Rains disrupted the fourth quarter and the match ended before the stipulated 40 minutes with Loyola earning a 19-point victory.

Result (Quarterfinal)

Loyola High School 34 (Zaid Shaikh 8, Vedant Gupta 6, Yash Singh 6) bt Millennium High School 15 (Aditya Shewale 8, Aryan Gaikwad 6)

Quarter wise performance: (read as Loyola - Millennium)

1st quarter: 14-1

2nd quarter: 25-11

3rd quarter: 34-13

4th quarter: 34-15

