U-18 basketball in Pune: Voba’s defence line helps score easy 13-6 win over Club 2.0

pune

The defence line of the Vincentian Old Boys Association (Voba) helped keep Club 2.0 in check, while the Voba shooters scored an easy 13-6 victory in the league match of the 14th Late Indirabai Joshi Memorial Under-18 Girikand Cup District Championship on Thursday.

Having a 7-4 advantage at half time, Voba did not stop attacking and in the end secured a 13-6 victory.

Shooter Nayan Waghela kept scoring baskets (ten points). For Club 2.0, Siddhant was the top scorer with four points.

Defence line of both the teams was quite strong and it did not allow frequent baskets during the match. Waghela was the only one shooter who kept scoring points and managed to cross over the defence line of Club 2.0.

“I got good passes from my teammates and it helped me to score more points,” said Waghela.

“We executed all the plans on the court and the credit goes to team bonding and coordination. We have a very good defence line and it helped our team today as well,” added Waghela.

It was the second victory for Voba in the tournament, as earlier they had defeated Excaliburs 21-11 in the first match.

“First match was also a one-sided affair. I hope we have qualified for the quarterfinals. The draws will be announced later,” added Waghela.

Crosshead: Sports Arena, Kamal Nayan Bajaj win

Earlier, Sports Arena and Kamal Nayan Bajaj scored easy wins over their respective opponents.

Sports Arena defeated Millennium School 42-11 while Kamal Nayan Bajaj defeated Falcons 44-38.

Sunny Pisal was the top scorer for Sports Arena with 16 points while for Millennium School Aaryaraj Bhosale scored four points.

Nayan Waghela, HT Player of the match

We were playing opponents for the first time and it turned out to be a very easy game for us.

Sports Arena 42 (Sunny Pisal 16, Asif Khan 12) bt Millennium School 11 ( (Aaryaraj Bhosale 4) Half time 26-6

Kamal Nayan Bajaj 44 (Yash Pagere 18, Pranav Jarande 6) bt Falcon 38 (Rajbeer S 27 ) Half time 30-19

VOBA 13 (Nayan Waghela 10) bt Club 2.0 6 (Siddhant 4) Half time 7-4

Millennium Club 44 (Aryan Nikam18, Ojj Mishra16) bt Sanjay Sawant Basketball Academy 40 (Ajay Janglan 13, Mohit Updhay 6 Half time 29-32

Girls

Chondhe Patil 37 (Sara Chopade 12, Devashree Patil 6) bt Sharp Shooters 32 (Poorva Bhirud 16, Tulja Patil 8) Half Time 13-8

