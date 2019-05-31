U-19 inter-club cricket: Pathade shines for Club of Maharashtra

Timely 37 runs in 20 balls and two wickets in fours overs from Swapnil Pathade swung the match in the favour Club of Maharashtra as they defeated 22 Yards to enter the final of the Shivrampant Vishnu Damle trophy under-19 inter-club cricket tournament at the Katariya High School ground on Thursday.

It was Pathade who first with bat increased the scoring rate for his team which included four towering sixes and 1 boundary while coming to bowling format as a first change bowler he took two wickets.

Pathade first sent Shreyash Kelkar back to pavilion with cleaning his off stump and his next wicket was Varad Kulkarni who was caught by Atharva Joshi.

“When I came to bowl they were already struggling I just had to bowl in right areas to get the wicket. The Pitch has good bounce for medium pace bowlers while for spinners it has a lot of turns,” said Pathade who was named man of the match for his all-round show.

Batting first, Club of Maharashtra openers gave team decent start as Rajwardhan Undre and Shivkumar Chug added 77 runs before Undre got out in the 12th over.

Coming to bat, Pathade was in attacking mode right from the first ball as he started dealing in sixes. He was looking set for big knock before he was bowled by Satyajeet Nayak.

After hitting the earlier ball for six over long off, Pathade tried same shot but mistimed completely. After Pathade got out, 22 Yards bowled well to restrict Club of Maharashtra for the decent total of 151 runs with the loss of 7 wickets. Naik was the pick from the bowlers for 22 Yards as he picks 3 wickets giving away 28 runs in four overs with one maiden.

“Bowlers bowl really well after their top three batsmen got out. 150 was a chase-able score but failing to get good start made an impact on other bowlers,” added Vyankatesh Darode, Captain of 22 Yards A-team.

Coming to chase, 22 Yards lost first three wickets inside six overs. With wickets falling in tandem, the team failed to accelerate and could only manage 35 runs in first 10 overs.

Hopes were raised by the captain Darode and Yash Ghadi as the duo scored 33 (20b) and 28 (21b) but with Darode getting run out in the 14th over and Ghadi falling in 17th over other players failed to take their team into the final.

It was the second man of the match award for Pathade. In the league stage, he had scored unbeaten 102 runs in 65 balls against 22 Yards B-team.

Club of Maharashtra will face PYC Hindu Gymkhana or Deccan Gymkhana who will play the second semi-final on Friday. The final of the tournament will be played at 2 pm.

Moment of the match:

Giving only 35 runs in first 10 overs turned match completely in the favour of Club of Maharashtra. Failure of 22 Yards openers to provide quick start made things difficult for other batsmen.

Captain’s say

Kanhaiya Laddha, Captain of Club of Maharashtra (winner)

Team is doing good with bat and ball but about fielding I am still concerned. We missed two catches today otherwise we could had all out them early.

Vyankatesh Darode, Captain of 22 Yards A (Runner up)

Our openers have struggled in complete tournament and today also same thing happened. Failing to score more runs in powerplay added pressure on middle order.

Man of the match

Swapnil Pathade, Club of Maharashtra

Batting: 37 runs, 20b, 1 four, 4 sixes

Bowling: 4 overs 2 wickets 23 runs

First Published: May 31, 2019 17:19 IST