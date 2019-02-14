Unidentified man breaks in house, robs and molests 19-year-old girl in Pune

An unidentified man was booked for robbing from a house and molesting a teenager, who was alone in the said flat, on National Defence Academy (NDA) road in Warje on Monday afternoon.

The complaint in the matter was lodged by the 19-year-old girl who was molested. At 3:30 pm, when the complainant was entering the locked house, the man forced himself inside the flat before she could close the door, according to the complaint.

The accused, she told the police, threatened to kill her before beating her up and tearing her clothes. He then forced her into tell him where the money in the house was kept, to which she pointed at the cupboard. The man took Rs 500-600 from a drawer in the cupboard, according to the police.

After he fled the scene, the girl peeked outside and saw the man pushing a motorbike. However, she did not follow him.

“The flat is located on the second floor of the building. He must have kept a watch and followed her. There was an event of parayan (religious gathering) at her house, so she had come to her uncle’s house (where the incident happened). She is a Class 12 student,” said SM Nikam, police sub-inspector of the Warje police station, who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 452, 342, 394, 354, 450, 323, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the unidentified man at the Warje Malwadi police station.

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 14:41 IST