Punekar speak: Voting views - good, bad and hopeful

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 17:07 IST

From candidates to voters, to issues and grievances; Punekars tell us about their experiences and expectations from this assembly elections.

“We are confident of winning all eight seats once again and even improving our performance in the rest of the district”

Chandrakant Patil, BJP state unit chief, contestant from Kothrud

“We believe, the NCP and Congress alliance has done a good job in four out of eight seats in the city. While we don’t believe much in what exit polls are claiming, the actual picture will be clear by Thursday”

Ankush Kakade, NCP spokesperson

“ We searched for our names in the ECI website and also on the apps but nothing came out of that search . We are unhappy that we lost our chance to vote, ”

Husband Kisan Lashkare and Lata Lashkare, Wagholi

“We were in the queue and no voter went in or came out for 10 minutes. Then,20 minutes. Turns out the staff was having lunch. Does it not make a difference that voters took pains to reach the booth and had to be held hostage by the staff lunch.”

Gauri Ruchirangan, voting at Kanya school at 2.30 pm

There was an emergency meeting in Gujarat, where I had to discuss some urgent matters related to my company. I did not get the chance to vote, but will surely make up for it next time.”

Amar Agarwal, businessman who runs a textile factory in Ranjangaon and stays in Mundhwa

“I had to rush to Delhi as my father had a medical issue and had to admitted to be hospital. I missed voting due to the medical emergency”

Preetam Sabharwal , resident of Baner said

Top list

Industrialist Rahul Bajaj cast his vote in Chinchwad

Sonali Kulkarni voted in Kothrud.

Former Pune MP Anil Shirole, and his wife Madhuri Shirole, voted at Andhra school on Apte road.

Former MLA Medha Kulkarni cast her vote with her husband at Kothrud.

Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram exercised his right to vote at Alpha Bachat Bhavan.

Pune Police Commissioner K Venkatesham was the first voter at Alpha Bachat Bhavan.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 16:47 IST