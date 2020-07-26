Virtual labs to assist Science and Engineering students in lockdown

pune

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 20:53 IST

Most of the colleges and universities in the state have started online lectures for their various courses from June. One of the major hurdles faced primarily by Science and Engineering students is of practical classes which need laboratory and physical equipment.

In an attempt to find a solution to this issue, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mumbai has now come forward and developed a ‘virtual lab’ for Engineering and Science students. Through these virtual labs around 60 to 70 per cent lab practicals can be undertaken and students will be essentially benefited from it.

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will be using this technology of virtual labs for their Science stream students. Most of the Engineering and Science colleges are finding new ways to continue their academic year on the background on Covid-19 pandemic. In the Science stream it is a bit difficult as along with online lectures, lab practical sessions are also equally important.

“For all the Science stream courses in the SPPU, there is a need for the virtual lab this academic year, as students cannot come physically to the university premises. And we are working on this issue with several options for it. Through virtual labs, a student can explore many new things during the practical sessions and each student can independently do the experiment by sitting at home,” said Dr Manohar Chaskar, SPPU dean of science and technology department.

“Mumbai IIT has appointed PVG Engineering college as the divisional nodal centre for Pune. This centre will help all the Science colleges under SPPU and Engineering colleges regarding the use of virtual labs, its operations and train the faculties on using the virtual lab on a laptop, desktop computer and even on mobile phones. So when the students will actually work and study through this virtual labs it will be an amazing experience for them,” said Dattatray Bormane, principal of AISSMS College of Engineering Pune.