We hope badminton can resume by end of May, says PDMBA honorary secretary Ranjeet Natu

pune

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 20:28 IST

Ranjeet Natu, Honorary Secretary, PDMBA

Located in the heart of the city, the Poona District Metropolitan Badminton Association (PDMBA) in Shivajinagar, is wearing a deserted look with the lockdown in place, but the shuttlers are still pursuing their passion at home. There are 800 badminton players from the city who train at PDMBA under 25 coaches. Nine courts are always packed with players and coaches during any season.

PDMBA is making sure that players stay fit and fresh during the Covid-19 pandemic by conducting Facebook live sessions, sharing different techniques with coaches over WhatsApp or sharing Past Masters of Indian Badminton series articles penned by Shirish Nadkarni with players.

“Life must go on and we are ensuring that people associated with the sport spend the time learning a lot of new things,” said Ranjeet Natu, honorary secretary of PDMBA.

“We first started by sharing articles of Past Masters of Indian Badminton series which will enhance the knowledge of young badminton players. The articles give information about all badminton greats from our country starting from Nandu Natekar to Pullela Gopichand,” said Natu.

Keeping coaches updated with the new techniques and coaching skills has always been PDMBA’s top priority. “The association has created a WhatsApp group of coaches wherein various coaching techniques are shared,” said Natu.

“We will also be conducting Facebook live seminars with eminent personalities from different fields. It will start with Dr Atul Biniwale on sports nutrition and physical fitness. He is also the vice-president of PDMBA, then, Gayatri Vartak, a sports psychologist, will also be conducting a session and Dr Prassana Pathak, a physiotherapist will hold a session on rehabilitation and prevention of injuries,” explained Natu.

PDMBA is also getting ready for the post Covid-19 phase and are all set to upgrade the modern sports complex.

“I hope badminton action starts by end of May, since it is not a body contact sport. However, we will still ensure all precautions are followed. We will be setting up sanitisation chambers and will also purchase thermal temperature monitors,” added Natu.

Summer camps were cancelled due to the lockdown and PDMBA had planned an inter-club league which was scheduled for the third week of May. “We all were eagerly waiting for the inter-club league, but unfortunately we have to postpone it,” added Natu.

PDMBA is also donating Rs 1 lakh each to PM Cares Fund and the chief minister’s relief fund.