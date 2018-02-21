With fairness as aim, HSC exams begin in Pune

Officials of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Tuesday declared a flurry of changes to tighten the exam procedure of Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations, which is starting on Wednesday. The changes come in addition to a number of precautionary measures that the board had taken to prevent unfair activities and copying during the exams.

With a total of 14,85,132 students appearing for the exam across the state, the board has decided to introduce special answer sheets with barcodes printed on them. As per MSBSHSE, the barcodes will be printed on each of the answer sheets as well as the supplementary sheets, in order to establish a more transparent and smooth accounting of the process. “This change has been introduced to curtail the incident of loss of answer papers, during the checking procedure,” said Shakuntala Kale,chairperson of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Tuesday, during a press conference.

After Mumbai which has 3,308,23 students appearing for HSC exams, Pune stands second with 2,450,55 students, across 302 centres.

“Also, for the first time we have also printed the hall tickets in both, English and Hindi, for the ease of students and parents. Initially the details used to be in English only,” added Kale.

She also informed that this year, the examinations for subjects, information technology (IT) and general knowledge will be held online, at 1,465 and 38 centres, respectively. For IT, a total of 12,07,56 students will be giving the online test, while for GK, there will be 1,697 students.

Commenting upon the precautionary measures taken by the board to avoid any unscrupulous activity of cheating, she added, “We have introduced a number of measures based on the recommendations of the 8-member committee appointed after the incidents of question paper leakage on WhatsApp, which includes CCTV surveillance and flying squad visits.” A total of 252 flying squads across Maharashtra, (7 in each district) will be making surprise visits during the examinations.

As per the changes, students also have been mandated to reach the exam hall by 10.30, and that latecomers will not be allowed to give the exams, unless in case of special circumstances. When asked about what entails, ‘special circumstances’ and whether traffic issues are included in it, the chairperson denied to comment while only suggesting that to avoid any issue whatsoever, students should try and leave early.