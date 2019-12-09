Woman booked for driving husband to commit suicide in Pune

pune

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 21:04 IST

A woman has been booked by the Hadapsar police for abetment of suicide of her husband at their residence in Magarpatta, Hadapsar.

The deceased man has been identified as Pranay Milind Khutal, 29, a resident of Zinnia building in Magarpatta. He is suspected to have committed suicide, by hanging himself, on the night intermidiate of December 6 and December 7.

The complaint was lodged by Sangita Khutal, 49, the mother of the deceased man.

Khutal lives in Limboda village of Hatod taluka in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The deceased’s mother told the police in the complaint that the accused woman made Pranay do the household chores, which led him to commit suicide.

The complainant told the police that the wife would beat Pranay up, force him to wash clothes and utensils and make tea, according to the police.

The accused woman has been identified as Kanika Khutal, who is in her late 20s. While the deceased man was an employee at a private company, the accused woman is a housewife, according to the police.

“They have been married since 2015. They have lived in various places, including Bhopal and Indore, before moving to Magarpatta six months ago,” said assistant police inspector (API) VO Bhabad of Hadapsar police station, who is investigating the case.

When the man was found hanging, a case of accidental death was registered at the Hadapsar police station.

A case under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has now been registered at the Hadapsar police station.