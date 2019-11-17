Woman crashes car into toy shop, kills one in Narayan peth

pune

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 21:03 IST

A woman was killed after being hit by a car that rammed into a toy shop in Narayan peth on Saturday.

The victim, identified as Deepa Ganesh Kakade, 53, a resident of Narayan peth, was walking outside the shop when the incident took place.

The accused driver has been identified as Rutuka Manoj Lalwane, a resident of Narayan peth. The incident happened at 6:30pm on Saturday when the Kakade was returning home with her husband from Cosmos bank after dropping off a cheque, according to the victim’s husband who is the complainant in the case.

The woman was driving near Lokhande Talim area located between Laxmi road and Kelkar road. Kakade and her husband were walking outside Ambika Toy Shop, a two-storey store located at a turn, when the car ran into them, stated the police.

“My mother was sitting at the counter when it happened. I was upstairs. This entire glass wall of our shop came crashing down and the car entered halfway through our shop. The woman was stuck in the corner between the car and the counter,” said Rahul Chheda, owner of the toy shop, while pointing at one outer-corner of his shop.

His mother, Madhu Chheda, said, “Before we could process what had happened, the woman’s husband and the woman were sent to a hospital. So we do not know what happened afterwards.”

The accused was driving a white Honda i10 car which is registered in Pune, but not in her name. She did not sustain any injuries in the incident according to bystanders; neither did Madhu Chheda.

“By the time the police got there, onlookers had put the victim and her husband in a rickshaw and sent them to Poona hospital. From there they were referred to Joshi hospital. The toy shop owner said he did not wish to lodge a compaint as the damage was minimal,” said Dadashabe Chudappa, police inspector, Vishrambaug police station.

The victim had collapsed after being hit by the car, but as she did not have any visible injuries, onlookers assumed she had simply fainted. “The cause of death was found to be punctured lungs as her ribs broke and she suffered internal injuries,” said PI Chudappa.

A case under Sections 304(a), 337, 338, 279, 427 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184, 177, 134(a)(b), 187 of Motor Vehicle Act has been registered at Vishrambaug police station against Lalwane.