Woman duped of Rs 12.4 lakh in online lottery fraud

pune Updated: Jan 18, 2020 21:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
 A 35-year-old woman from Pune was duped of Rs 12,43,750 through email phishing. The police suspect involvement of multiple people in the case.

The woman, a resident of Balewadi, received an email saying she had won a lottery and will get huge money in foreign currency as prize. The woman responded to the email and the fraudsters then moved to mobile phone communication, according to the complainant.

The woman was asked to pay for various charges to be able to get the lottery prize. Through multiple transactions, she paid Rs 12,43,750 to multiple bank accounts, said police.

The transactions took place between June 11 and July 12, 2019, according to the complainant.

When she realised that she was not going to get any money, she approached the cyber crime police station officials. A case has been registered at cyber crime police station and was later transferred to Chatuhshrungi police station, on Friday.

Senior police inspector Anil Shewali of Chatuhshrungi police station is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (punishment for cheating) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 66(d) of Information Technology Act was registered at Chatuhshrungi police station.

