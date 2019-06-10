Will expedite work on all phases of Mula-Mutha rejuvenation, says Prakash Javadekar

Approvals for the four phases of the Mula-Mutha rejuvenation project will be given by the end of July, and ground-breaking ceremony will be held in first week of August, said Prakash Javadekar, Union minister of environment.

Javadekar conducted a review meeting with all stakeholders of the project in the city on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference, Javadekar said, “The project will be done in a total of five phases of which we have completed 70 per cent of the work in Baner.”

“This issue has been pending for a very long time, however, now as I have taken the charge as environment minister, I will complete it on a priority basis,” he added.

The Mula Mutha river cleaning project is a joint initiative between the central government and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

According to Javadekar, the central government has already given a grant of Rs 850 crore for this project.

Javadekar said, “There were a few hurdles which delayed the process of approvals for the pending four phases. However, all of those are now removed by the government and we have expedited the work of this particular project.”

Javadekar said, “While the first file for the project went to the central government in 2004, it was delayed by 10 years. When I took charge as environment minister we initiated its work in 2014 and gave the final go-ahead to the project in 2016.”

“I will personally conduct a review meeting every month. And take note of the development in regards to this project and ensure the expedited process of work,” he added.

Mula-Mutha is among the 35 polluted river stretches in the country, classified as Priority 1 (the highest risk category) by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The major reasons for pollution of Mula-Mutha are discharge of untreated domestic waste-water into the river due to inadequate sewerage system (including pumping stations) and sewage treatment capacity in the town, as well as open defecation on the river banks.

Project details

-11 new sewage treatment plants to cover sewage generation up to the year 2027

-New sewage treatment capacity to be designed for better effluent quality

-Augmentation of the four existing intermediate pumping stations

-Laying 113.6 km of sewers with house connections and laterals for collection of untapped sewage

-Installation of centralised supervisory control and data acquisition for sewage treatment plants and intermediate pumping station to monitor flow and effluent water quality

-Implementation of geographic information system/management information system for management of assets created under the project

-Construction of 24 community toilets in slum areas to check open defecation along the river banks

-Facilitation of public awareness programmes

Objectives

-Improve water quality and river ecology and stop pollution of the Mula-Mutha river.

-Intercept, divert and treat the domestic sewage discharged in the river.

-Improve aesthetics of riverfront

-Strengthening and creating public awareness for the sustainability of projects.

Funds

-Government of India: 85% – Rs 841.72 crore

-Pune Municipal Corporation: 15% – Rs 148.54 crore

-Total: Rs 990.26 crore

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 16:26 IST