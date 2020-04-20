e-paper
Home / Pune News / Yerawada prisoner out on ‘Covid-19 bail’ found beaten to death near Jehangir hospital bridge

Yerawada prisoner out on ‘Covid-19 bail’ found beaten to death near Jehangir hospital bridge

pune Updated: Apr 20, 2020 21:44 IST
HT Correspondent
A man was found bludgeoned to death on a footpath near the Pune railway station on Saturday morning.

The man has been identified as Munna Ishwar Chavan, 23, a resident of Bendre Gali in Shastrinagar, Georai, in Beed. The police are looking for a suspect in the case.

Chavan was found on the footpath of the new bridge near Jehangir hospital, with injury marks on his forehead, above his eyebrows, according to the police. He is suspected to have been beaten to death with a heavy object.

He was found to have been recently released from the Yerawada Central Jail in the initiative undertaken by the jail authorities to decongest, in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. The police found a letter granting him bail of 45 days on personal bond.

He was in jail for a theft case registered at Pune railway police station. His body has been sent for post-mortem to the Sassoon General Hospital.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Bund garden police station against an unidentified person. Police inspector (crime) Digambar Shinde of Bund garden police station is investigating the case.

