Yogi government does not believe in law of land: Pawar

pune

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 17:18 IST

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar criticised the Uttar Pradesh government over the Hathras incident, saying, “the way Yogi government stopped Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from visiting the family of the victim shows that the UP government does not believe in the law of the land and fundamental rights”.

The NCP president while speaking to reporters at Vasantdada sugar institute in Pune on Friday said that he heard a statement of a police officer from UP, in which he denied rape.

“Not handing over the dead body of the girl who was gang-raped to the family and cremating it without the consent is something which has never happened in the country. I don’t believe there is a government functioning as per law in UP,” said Pawar.

Pawar said Hathras incident shows how the UP government and the local police are of extreme and wrongful who are taking the law into their hands.

“Maharashtra too has witnessed rape cases, but the state government handled it legally and took immediate legal steps. The Uttar Pradesh government has been mum over it. The entire country is condemning it,” he added.

Pawar said that Rahul Gandhi, his aides and a member of parliament went there to meet the family, however, they were not allowed to meet and they were arrested in the middle of the road.

“It shows that you do not believe in law of the land and fundamental rights and that is why the reactions that are coming in in the country on the issue is appropriate,” said Pawar.

Reacting to grandnephew Parth Pawar’s announcement of approaching the court, the NCP chief said, whoever wants to go can approach the court. “Anyone can go to court. Even if ten people go to court, it will help the state. Ultimately our aim is to lift the stay,” said Pawar when asked about Parth’s announcement.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Parth, son of Ajit Pawar, said he was devastated to hear the death of the Maratha youth who committed suicide and he will file an intervention plea on Maratha reservation.

Without mentioning grandnephew Parth Pawar’s name, NCP chief said even if others want to approach the court, they can go. Recently Parth Pawar tweeted and demanded the courts be moved for getting Maratha reservation.

Pawar also spoke about the Babri Masjid ruling and said that despite having all proof and evidence, this decision had come where no one was held guilty.

Commenting on the Babri demolition case verdict, Pawar said that when the Babri mosque was demolished, he was in the P V Narsimha Rao government.

He said that though he was defence minister, he was informed that the then union home secretary Madhav Godbole had given his inputs to the centre that the then Kalyan Singh government will not keep its promise of not touching the Babri structure.

“But then Prime Minister P V Narsimha Rao was of the opinion that the centre should trust the chief of the state. Unfortunately, Godbole’s opinion was not considered and what he was anticipating, that incident took place,” said Pawar.

Before visiting the Vasantdada Sugar Institute, Pawar also visited the Serum institute where he was given shot of BCG vaccine. “I went there to inquire about development on Covid vaccine. I have also taken shot of BCG, which increases immunity.” Pune based Serum institute is is currently undergoing phase III trials of the Covid-19 vaccine.