Youngsters are at risk of being exploited online, says Vaishali Bhagwat, technology lawyer

Advocate Vaishali Bhagwat, a technology lawyer and Chevening scholar of information security and cyber defence, will conduct a session entitled ‘Watts App Pune: Protecting your family from Cyber Crime’, on April 13 at 6pm. Bhagwat will throw light on cyber hygiene and, dos and don’ts on the internet at the British Council library, Shivajinagar. Here she shares her insight on the same.

How can families ensure online safety?

First of all, families need to understand the threat, then automatically you will start being careful. For example, you know a snake bites and the consequences if it does. Similarly, you need to understand what is happening in the world of the internet, what you need to protect yourself and how you need to do it. Conversation as a family on this topic is a must. Then you have to identify family specific threats. The latest fraud doing the rounds online is the mail for income tax refund. So, a senior citizen in the family is likely to fall prey to it. However, if this conversation has taken place, then they too will be alert and not give in. For young people at home, they are at risk of sexual exploitation and trafficking based on relationship trust formed online. So, ensure you have openly had a conversation on these topics.

What are the common errors, online, that people make?

The primary mistake made by many is that of sharing passwords. People tend not to have adequate cyber security and don’t intend to spend on security too. Some freely give out personal information, access unsafe sites, use websites that need a secure log in on a free wifi network or an open network. The way you ensure your home has a lock, similarly, your online devices need protection and security.

What are the dos and don’ts that you would suggest to ensure online safety?

First, ensure password protection for internet devices. I urge people to make their own cyber hygiene manual and checklist. Once you have that in place you can mull over the pointers and implement it. Always memorise you password instead of writing it down, change it every 15 or 45 days. Parenting plays an important role too, the way you potty train your child, similarly you have to train them to be safe on the internet. You can’t get away saying, they don’t listen.

What are the topics that you will focus on at the session?

I will be talking about certain cyber hygiene techniques that one needs to follow while operating the internet. There are some rules and regulations that one must abide by. In case of an exposure, there are redressal mechanisms that one needs to be aware of . I will also be talking about the fine print and security of etailers and online platforms.

What are the most common queries you get ?

People are curious whether they can use websites such as torrent, stream videos, access internet banking... they also want to know how their data is being used by emerging technologies.

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 16:54 IST