Your Space: Here is what Punekars have to say about the recent SPPU controversy

SPPU’s integrity lost to political agenda ?

Recently, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) announced that the 79th session of the Indian History Congress (IHC) has been postponed on grounds of inadequacy of funds. Truth be told this decision was politically oriented and SPPU missed an opportunity to organise a national level conference under political pressure. As per the information given by SPPU, the university collected a total of Rs 20 lakh from the delegates registered with them for IHC, and university has its own budget of Rs 700 crore. If the university had decided to arrange a national-level session , then why was there no budget allocated for the same? In fact students were eagerly waiting for this IHC session in order to interact with national-level historians. Hence, there is no doubt that a political motive is present behind the cancellation of the conference because the right-wing government did not want a gathering where people would eagerly discuss and put forward some shocking historical facts by leftist historian in IHC.

Kuldeep Ambekar

SPPU must be held accountable

It is indeed very sad that SPPU cancelled one of the most prestigious events to take place, stating lack of funds. Had funds been the issue why wasn’t it declared at the time of registrations and why did the university even take the initiative for the same? I’m sure in the middle of all this,the backslash the authorities are receiving owing to this stunt by SPPU, will reflect on their actions and loss caused to the delegates with respect to their time and finance. When one holds a major impact in the field of education, I feel one is obliged to be accountable for their actions.

Apurva Balekar

Students would have benefitted

It is highly unprofessional to invite a prestigious organisation only to later cancel the event last minute. Such behaviour is not expected out of SPPU, which is considered one of the best universities in the country. I don’t want to get into detail about whether there were political or financial problems for cancelling the Indian History Congress, but it would surely enrich the students and scholars. There are chances that opinions expressed in the congress might differ from what the majority believes in, but we live in democratic country and democracy stresses on the need to respect all ideologies and views. As a past student of SPPU, I am saddened with the way the situation turned out.

Akshay Gavit

Tardy behaviour

The sudden cancellation of the 79th session of the Indian History Congress (IHC) by the Savitribai Phule Pune University certainly exhibits the administration’s non-democratic approach towards freedom of speech. If a particular programme has been organised, it will have opinions across all ideologies and philosophies which is the true essence, strength and spirit of democracy. However, the cancellation of such a prestigious programme is totally uncalled for. While it is expected of the speakers to have sound language, an attempt to suppress a certain voice goes against the ideology of democracy. Everyone should get a chance. Also, as far as the lack of funds is concerned, that is even surprising and shocking. For organising an event at a scale of IHC, it is a must for the authorities to have proper planning. However, the incident clearly displays the lack of preparedness from the authorities.

Satish Khot

Cancellation is unacceptable

Regardless of the reason for cancelling the Indian History Congress session, cancelling a conference of such high reputation indeed sends a negative image of SPPU to the entire country. The conference is basically a gathering of intellectuals which is an opportunity for many to enlighten their understanding and knowledge thus expanding

horizons. However, the logic behind the cancellation of such a conference stating lack of funds, is indeed unacceptable. In fact, the government should have given SPPU a special financial grant in order to conduct the event. However, the current approach of the university towards the conference is surely a sorrow state.

Anshuman Pethe

A right-wing move

We all believe that the sudden cancellation of the IHC session is a blot on the history of the premier university. Certainly, no trick can wipe out this indelible blot, that has stained dry on SPPU’s name. What’s done cannot be undone. It will rightly be looked like a submissive act of the cowed down university administration in front of the political and ideological pressures of the government and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

In fact, it is undoubtedly an unfortunate black chapter in the history of the university, and partly the country. The inconsistent reasons cited by the university administration sound completely illogical and biased. It is hard to digest that the SPPU is running out of funds. We currently see that the university has enoug unds for Yuva Spandan, but has none for IHC.It is not only the right-wing, but many ministers are afraid of the IHC.You can no longer distort history and spread make-believe truths. Under the pretext of rude postponement, the already feared university is forced to cancel IHC anyhow. But by whom? Only time will reveal the identity of the puppet master behind the curtain. That’s not all. There have been attempts to discredit and brand IHC as a monster, as they often deal with history and Nehru. In a modified era, we need to know our history well. The history of what actually happened and not what our politicians feed us.

Satish Gore

A blot of shame

This is indeed a blot on the university. Be it politically squeezed or not, in the future and history of the university, there will always be a doubt and question in accordance to SPPU’s character. As a student, I think, the university will never be able to overcome the damage that has been caused by the much criticised sudden cancellation of IHC. As the students of SPPU unfortunately we carry the shame of this historical blot, however nothing can be said for the administration.

Snehal Warekar

