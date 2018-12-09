Your Space: Need cell for co-operative housing society issues

Based on my two years experience correcting the problems left by our builder and heaps of Right to Information (RTI) replies, here are my recommendations with regards to streamlining the processes related to housing co-operative societies in favour of its beneficiaries — the members.

Repeal the Maharashtra Apartment Ownership Act 1970 as it does not help the owner. Set up the cell that was assured by the state government in mid-April 2018 that would understand, advice and address grievances faced by members of housing societies.

At the district deputy registrar (DDR), Pune office, separate the department cell that must be formed to handle only housing co-operative issues.

Fill up the vacancies that exist currently in DDR and zonal offices to maximise output and address delays. Redraw and reframe the bye-laws formulated for Poona Co-Operative Housing Societies Federation Limited (old name) on July 23,1974, which is outdated, archaic and ill-conceived in today’s time.

In the redrawn memorandum of association (MoA), it must be mandated that Pune Zilla Sahakari Gruhnirman Mahasangh Maryadit (PZSGMM) must reach out to ensure each and every housing society becomes members by designated cut-off date.

Additionally, the state government must ensure that PZSGMM employs minimum number of qualified and committed staff.

Regarding recovery of unpaid maintenance dues under Section 101 of the Maharashtra Co-operative Societies (MCS) Act, 1960, systemic changes need to be put in place by the state government.

Increase the number of special recovery officer (SRO) in PZSGMM to the ratio of 1 SRO: 1,000 societies. Currently there are only 2 SROs for over 20,000-odd societies or constitute a panel of external advocates (who should undergo training as PZSGMM SRO). These empanelled advocates would be called upon in rotation and would not be in the direct employment of PZSGMM, but be supervised by DDR office (under the proposed cell).

As emolument, they should be given a flat sum of the chargeable fees plus a percentage of the recovery amount directly from the defaulter/society through the DDR office. This would be an added incentive to complete the recovery process within mandated time.

It is hoped that the recommendations if taken seriously would benefit the 20,000-odd housing societies which are growing by each passing day.

-Qaneez Sukhrani

Societies can now save up on the cost of conducting polls

Housing societies with less than 200 members can hold elections without the supervision of the election authority this step is indeed welcomed. The cost of conducting elections would go beyond ₹15,000 which is an amount causing additional financial burden on us besides the cost of maintenance of the building. With a society with less than 200 members, the annual revenue generated through maintenance is not very high to be able to support such expenses. Hence, considering all the above points, this particular amendment is in the interest of the citizens.

-Vibhore Meghawale

Administration is now ready to trust citizens

This amendment gives a clear message that the administration is now ready to trust citizens. It was a long overdue decision that needed attention as it imposed a major financial burden among the residents of the buildings.

Also, it will create a good platform for the residents to interact with each other and come to a consensus regarding their own representatives without any interference from the administration.

-Sudhir Shirsath

DDR does not have any clarity regarding housing society election

It is good move as it saves on time and money. However,currently district deputy registrar (DDR) people don’t have any clarity regarding the same nor are they giving any clarity. Neither is the process and rules defined clearly, nor does the DDR guide society members as to what needs to be done. It will turn to be mess and will increase agents to take big money from societies to guide and conduct elections.

-Ajay Pardeshi

Societies convince members to take responsibility and then depute work

It is good that Maharashtra government had made the amendment that allows co-operative societies to hold election without the supervision of the election authority constituted by co-operative authority. As it is in small housing societies, members do not willingly take up responsibilities of and hence deter from taking up positions in the committee. The societies on their own convince members to take responsibility and depute the work.

If there is official process for election, It is sure that people will not come forward to take positions and contest the elections. Even there are very less number of complaints in housing societies for elections then it was unnecessary process.

-Avinash Kango

The move will benefit more than one lakh societies

We are welcoming this move taken by Maharashtra state government which will benefit more than one lakh small housing societies in the state.To carry out this exercise now housing societies had to pay spend ₹8,000 to ₹10,000.There are a few other clauses which are a headache such as, to have a minimum of 12 members in the managing committee, whatever be the total number of members. The earlier rule of seven members where the total membership is less than 50 was very pragmatic.Secondly, reservation for woman /OBC and SC/ST members when the society does not have members who belong to there sections is beyond reason. More so when these are included in the count for a quorum for managing committee meetings.

-Ramesh Jagtap

Flat owners must not be allowed to sublet their rights to tenants

This move is a relief to societies with less than 200 members as they can now conduct elections without having to wait for officials. However measures must be taken in these societies to make sure than even though the members are now at the liberty to take decisions on their own, flat owners must not be allowed to sublet their rights to their tenants to part take in the managing committee’s decision making process.

-Sunil Patil

Elections in small housing societies are for namesake

This change in Co-operative Society’s Act does have it’s pros and cons .Small housing societies can now conduct meetings as per tenure end without having to wait for the availability of government officials. At the same time it is the sad truth that no member wants to be a part of managing committee but only the cribbing counterpart. Due to this members of the managing committee tend to continue their terms as other members are not willing to take over making it tyrannical for members and ultimately society goes to administrator from co-operative department. So if the elections are made mandatory under election committee constituted by co-operative department then same person can’t hold the post for indefinite time period. Any way the elections in small housing societies are for namesake so this change in act will not be able to make people take an active role and be part of Managing Committee.

-Maya Hemant Bhatkar

First Published: Dec 09, 2018 17:28 IST