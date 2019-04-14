Your space: Citizens rally in support of helmet rule in Pune

According to a study conducted by Parisar, a Pune-based NGO, the Hinjewadi four-way junction witnessed the highest number of motorists wearing helmets. Working in the field of mass transport, I feel this is a good sign when it comes to road safety. The compulsory enforcement of the helmet rule attempted a number of times in Pune — in December 2001, 2004, and 2011-12 — ended in failure each time. The rule which was re-enforced in January 2019 also met with opposition from many residents. As responsible citizens, we must learn from Hinjewadi IT staff and comply with the helmet rule. Those who do not wear helmets should take into account the seriousness of maintaining safety while driving. By wearing a helmet, if you are one step closer to safety then definitely one should make wearing the head gear a habit.

In my opinion, the helmet should be compulsory not only for the driver, but also for the pillion rider. They are many cases where riders could have survived if they had been wearing helmets. Wearing helmets should be mandatory for all riders, not just while travelling on a highway, but also for short distances.

Sanjana Sharma

Traffic police should strictly implement rule

The study conducted by NGO Parisar shows that many Pimpri-Chinchwad residents did not comply with the helmet rule. The need of the hour is that the Pimpri-Chinchwad traffic police must penalise helmet-less riders. Only taking such steps will make residents understand the importance of helmet and help reduce injury and fatality cases related to non-usage of helmets. Awareness and self-compliance by citizens is the only way to ensure enforcement of the rule. While the police enforcement may add to the increase in compliance to the helmet rule, employers and families could take a page out of the IT companies’ method that is being implemented in Hinjewadi.

Anoop Panjwani

Compliance even without police presence

The reason why Hinjewadi is complying to the helmet rule is because business process outsourcing (BPO) firms and multinational corporations (MNC) have taken a policy decision to comply with the helmet rule in their respective premises. They have made sure that there is compliance to the helmet rule even without the presence of traffic police. The traffic police cannot stand at every junction and fine helmet-less riders. We as responsible citizens must follow the rule without any pressure from the traffic police or the fear of paying a fine. Self-compliance is the key to safety

Haresh Shah

Learn from IT staffers in Hinjewadi

Ditching the Puneri attitude, at least 70 per cent citizens residing in the Pune Municipal Corporation’s limit are following the helmet rule while those living in Pimpri-Chinchwad still seem reluctant. Pune was once called a city of bicycles, now two-wheelers have taken that place. Residents must learn from the IT (Information technology) staffers working in Hinjewadi who comply with the helmet rule. Fatalities caused by not wearing helmets are on the rise. Considering the increasing traffic in Pune, we must all comply with the helmet rule.

Maya Hemant Bhatkar

Safe driving can prevent accidents

I appreciate that the Hinjewadi IT professionals are complying with the helmet rule. These professionals are setting an example for the residents of the city. Drawing lessons from Hinjewadi IT staffers, all employers in the city must make it compulsory for employees to wear helmets. By not wearing helmet, two-wheeler riders are risking their lives. Most of the accidental deaths occur due to head injury, and wearing a helmet can save your life. While the compulsory helmet rule began on January 1, it is a shame that residents still disagree to it.

CK Subramaniam

Helmet saved my life

Most two-wheeler riders avoid wearing a helmet in the city. I had a terrible accident three years ago and helmet saved my life. IT professionals are the best example for others to understand the importance of wearing helmet. The youth of the city must make it a habit to wear a helmet. The traffic police should aim to reduce accidents by following a strict implementation of the helmet rule.

Mohammad Saif

Road safety should be number one priority

Studies have shown that wearing a helmet can reduce the risk of a serious brain injury and death, because during a fall or collision, most of the impact energy is absorbed by the helmet, rather than your head and brain. The Wagholi housing societies association supports the helmet compulsion rule. We have requested all Wagholi residents to wear helmets. Late to office will work, delay of work delivery will work, watching movie with family later in the week will also work, but not wearing helmet will not work at all. One wise decision can save you from any unforeseen event. Helmet is a protective gear and should not be ignored. Road safety should be number one priority

Nitin Kumar Jain

Concentrate on other civic issues

It’s amazing how many times each year I hear someone say “I should have been wearing a helmet,” or, “the helmet saved my life”. Wearing helmet is a mandatory thing and citizens must abide by the rule of the law. Pune police commissioner K Venkatesham is doing a great job in creating awareness about road safety and inculcating the habit of wearing a helmet. However, the fines that are being collected from residents must be invested in the growth and development of the Pune police and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The civic authorities must also pay attention to other issues like illegal encroachments and illegal parking spaces. Wearing a helmet is a must, but authorities must also concentrate on other issues.

Saleem Mulla

Road safety campaigns raise awareness

Since I commute to Hinjewadi daily for my work, I have observed that most companies have made it compulsory for all its employees to wear a helmet. If the rule is not followed, the employees will not be allowed to enter the premises. Various road safety campaigns are conducted in Hinjewadi which have helped create awareness among the residents. I think everyone should wear a helmet because it not only saves you from severe injuries, but also protects you from pollution.

Amanulllah Khan

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 16:35 IST