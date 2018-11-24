Zidansek and Raina to headline Pune open International tennis federation (ITF) women’s championships

Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia along with top Indian player Ankita Raina and players from 25 countries will compete at the $2,5000 BVG Pune Open International Tennis Federation (ITF) women’s championships.

The event will be organised under the auspices of All India tennis association (AITA), Maharashtra state lawn tennis association (MSLTA) and Pune metropolitan district tennis association (PMDTA) by NS sports academy at the MSLTA school of tennis complex at Mhalunge Balewadi from November 24 to December 1, 2018.

Jia-Jing Lu, Karman Kaur Thandi, Olga Doroshina, Katy Dunne, Junri Namigata, Deniz Khazaniuk will be the other seeds at the event. Umesh Mane, vice-chairman and joint MD of BVG Sand also the vice-president of PMDTA said that the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) points at the tournament will help players in their rankings and MSLTA will be organising three more events which will surely benefit Indian players

The qualifying wild cards have been awarded to Mihika Yadav, Tejaswini Kate, Humera Shaik, Natasha Palha, Pratiba Prasad and Sowjanya Bavisetti. The winner of the event will get 50 WTA points, the runners-up 30 points, informed Shete. The main draw will start on Monday. The qualifying round will be played on November 24 and November 25 and the finals to be played on December 1 this year.

First Published: Nov 24, 2018 15:35 IST