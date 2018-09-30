17 IAS, 12 PCS officers transferred by Punjab government

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Punjab government on Sunday transferred 17 IAS officers and 12 PCS officers.

An official spokesperson said IAS officer Sarvjit Singh has been posted as principal secretary, water resources in addition to principal secretary, mines and geology; Jaspal Singh has been posted as principal secretary, transport; Krishan Kumar as secretary, school education in addition to secretary, governance reforms and public grievances; and the services of Vijay Namdeorao Zade have been placed at the disposal of the department of finance for posting as the managing director, Punjab Infrastructure Development Board. He will also hold the additional charge of addition secretary, horticulture.

Ravinder Kumar Kaushik has been posted as secretary, power and new & renewable energy sources, in addition to commissioner, Rupnagar division; Gurlovleen Singh Sidhu has been posted as DPI (colleges); Devinder Pal Singh Kharbanda as director, industries and commerce, Parshant Kumar Goyal as director general, school education, in addition to secretary, Punjab School Education Board; Arvind Pal Singh Sandhu as special secretary, parliamentary affairs, in addition to special secretary, labour; and Sandeep Hans as deputy commissioner, Moga.

The services of Deepti Uppal have been placed at the disposal of the department of housing and urban development for posting as the chief administrator, Amritsar Development Authority, and services of Komal Mittal have been placed at the disposal of the department of local government for posting as the additional commissioner, Amritsar municipal corporation, in addition to chief executive officer, Amritsar Smart City Limited.

Deepshikha Sharma has been posted as sub-divisional magistrate, Banga; Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu as sub-divisional magistrate, Hoshiarpur; Amit Kumar Panchal as sub-divisional magistrate, Nakodar; Aaditya Dachalwal as sub-divisional magistrate, Budhlada; and Ajay Arora as sub-divisional magistrate, Dudan Sadan. Komal Mittal has been given the additional charge of the vacant post of chairman, Improvement Trust, Amritsar.

Of 12 PCS officers, Jagwinder Singh Grewal has been posted as secretary, Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board; Kamal Kumar as deputy secretary, home affairs justice and jails, in addition to Secretary, Punjab State Election Commission; Rupinder Pal Singh as additional deputy commissioner (general), Fazilka; Mandeep Kaur as assistant commissioner (general), Tarn Taran, in addition to assistant commissioner, (grievances) Tarn Taran; Arina Duggal as land acquisition collector, GMADA; Sonam Chaudhary as estate officer, GLADA, Ludhiana, in addition to land acquisition collector, Improvement Trust, Ludhiana.

Amrinder Singh Tiwana has been posted as sub-divisional magistrate, Bathinda, in addition to sub divisional magistrate, Maur; Jai Inder Singh as assistant commissioner (general), Jalandhar, in addition to estates officer, Jalandhar Development Authority; Anamjot Kaur as sub-divisional magistrate, Jaito, Shivraj Singh Bal as assistant commissioner (general), Amritsar, in addition to executive magistrate, Amritsar; Baljinder Singh Dhillon as deputy secretary, industries and commerce, in addition to joint director, industries and commerce, in addition to deputy secretary, housing and urban development, and Randeep Singh as assistant commissioner (general), Sangrur, in addition to sub-divisional magistrate, Bhawanigarh.

