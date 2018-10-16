2 sisters crushed under tractor trailer in Sangrur

Two sisters were crushed to death under a tractor-trailer in Bhawanigarh in Sangrur on Tuesday afternoon. The incident took place when the girls, identified as Jotika, 10, and Reena Kumari, 9, were cycling to their father’s shop after school.

“The girls got crushed under the wheels of the tractor-trailer and died on the spot,” said sub-inspector (SI) Avtar Singh, an investigating officer in the case, adding, “We have sent the bodies to the civil hospital for post-mortem.”

The SI added that the driver of the tractor-trailer, identified as Sukhdeep Singh, is absconding. “We are recording statements of eye witnesses and have launched a manhunt for the driver.” he said. A case was yet to be registered at the time of the filing of the report.

