23-year-old police commando shot dead outside night club in Mohali

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 22:07 IST

An Amritsar man allegedly shot dead a 23-year-old police commando, posted with the Punjab chief minister’s security detail, following a brawl outside Walking Street club in Phase 11 around 3am on Sunday.

The accused, Charanjit Singh, alias Sahil, fled the scene in his Audi car after shooting the victim point blank in the chest, while two shots brushed past his waist.

The deceased, identified as Sukhwinder Kumar, a resident of Rorawala village in Punjab’s Ferozepur district, had visited the night club with his five friends to celebrate a birthday.

Sukhwinder Singh, the deceased. He was deployed with the Punjab chief minister’s security detail. ( HT Photo )

While dancing, they had a heated argument with Charanjit’s group, which led to blows, following which the club’s bouncers told them to leave the premises.

Inspector Rajesh Hastir, SHO, Sohana station, who is the investigating officer, said the men from both the groups knew each other. Even after they left the club, the brawl continued outside, when Charanjit, in drunken stupor, pulled out a pistol from his car and fired point blank at Sukhwinder in his chest.

Sukhwinder’s friends rushed him to a private hospital in Mohali, where he was declared brought dead.

Hastir said the deceased was a regular at the night club, and currently lived in the commando complex at Phase 11.

He added that the accused, Charanjit, had sold off two houses in Amritsar, and was living in Kharar with his girlfriend. They had detained his live-in partner for questioning, and had despatched teams to nab him.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 25, 27, 53 of the Arms Act was registered against Charanjit at the Phase-11 police station.

Chest wound killed victim: Autopsy

An autopsy, conducted at the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali, confirmed that the deceased was under the influence of liquor, and the gunshot wound in his chest caused his death. The body was later handed over to the deceased’s family.

Victim joined police in 2017

Sukhwinder Kumar had joined the police force in 2016. His father, Baljit Singh, is an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) with the Punjab Police in Muktsar. The deceased is survived by his parents and a brother, who lives with their paternal uncle in Canada.

Tirath Singh, a friend of the deceased, said Sukhwinder had a mild temperament, and they could not believe how he ended up in the scuffle that claimed his life.

He alleged that after Sukhwinder was shot, the club staff did not inform the police, and even cleaned the blood stains outside the club.

Walking Street Club in Phase 11, Mohali, which was sealed after the firing on Sunday. ( Ravi Kumar/HT )

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 21:51 IST