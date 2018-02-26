25-year-old woman ends life over harassment by in-laws in Amritsar

A 25-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself over harassment by her in-laws in Amritsar at her in-laws house on Sunday. The accused Sandeep Kumar (husband), Deepu, Karan, Rishi, (brother-in-laws), Ashok Kumar (father-in-law), Seemavati (mother-in-law) are absconding.

Police say in-laws wanted to cremate deceased Madhu’s body in haste but were interrupted by her family. When the family members of Madhu reached the spot, the in-laws managed to flee, leaving the body on the road.

Raged family members, reached the police post in Gurbax Nagar with the body and raised slogans, demanding arrest of in-laws immediately. Assistant commissioner of police (ACP- central), Narinder Singh with other police officials reached there and recorded statement of the family.

As per the information, Madhu of Guru Nanakpura was married to Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Haripura, almost seven years ago and had two children, Reet, 5, and Lakshman, 2. The family members of Madhu said they had given adequate dowry during Madhu’s marriage but her in-laws had been harassing her over some family dispute.

SHO of Islamabad police station, Iqbal Singh said a case under Section 306 (abetment of suicide), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the India Penal Code has been registered against the accused.