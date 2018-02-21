42 snatchings since January 1, victims living in fear

Despite the Chandigarh police making tall claims about stepping up vigil, as many as 42 snatching cases have been reported from the city since January 1.

This has instilled fear in the minds of residents as the snatchers target people even in broad day light. In some cases, victims were targeted right outside their homes.

On Monday, an elderly woman, who was sitting outside her house with her husband, was approached by two men on a motorcycle, asking for an address. As she tried to catch a glimpse of the chit on which the address was written, one of the men snatched her chain and fled.

Police say that snatchers often target elderly women as they are seen as easy targets. Of the 12 chain snatching cases reported this year, 11 victims above the age of 50.

Kamlesh, 56, who fell prey to chain snatchers in Sector 30 on February 16, says she has stopped wearing gold chains after the incident. “I was sitting in my neighbour’s verandah when the incident took place. Two men came on their bikes and snatched my chain suddenly. I cried for help but no one came forward. After the incident, I decided it was best to avoid wearing gold ornaments,” says a visibly shaken Kamlesh, who sustained a knee injury in the incident.

Another victim, Bharti, 40, whose whose husband Karanvir Rana, is Chandigarh Pradesh Congress committee secretary, says she too has stopped wearing gold jewellery.

“It’s not about the gold but the fear for life that led to this decision. The snatchers have still not been arrested. What if they strike again,” she says. Her husband says that they even provided CCTV footage but the police failed to trace the snatchers.

The police on the other hand claim that they have increased PCR patrolling. Residents, however, feel that this is not enough.

“Stepped up vigil is just an eyewash. PCRs with the hooters drive only in main markets whereas the snatchings are taking place in the inner narrow lanes of the sectors. There is need for patrolling on motorcycles in the residential areas instead,” says Harpreet Singh, a resident of Sector 30, who is also the general secretary of the resident welfare association of the area.

“The nakas are put up only on main roads and that too after snatching is reported from a particular area. The police needs to map the internal roads of the sectors, especially those that are more prone to snatching. It is the internal roads that are used by the snatchers to escape,” says advocate Amit Kumar, who practices in the district courts in Sector 43, Chandigarh.

Mobile phones most sought after

A senior police official says that mobile are the most snatched item as these have a growing second-hand market and are sold easily. “No one asks you for the bill when you sell a phone and thus it provides easy money,” the official said.

Southern sectors most prone

With 25 cases, the South Division of the city has reported the most number of cases. “The areas that have seen more snatchings are the ones that provide an easy escape route to the snatchers,” senior police officials say. The southern belt of the city — from Sector 31 in the east to Sector 39 and Maloya in the west — provide easy escape to Mohali and surrounding villages.

What police have to say

Nilambari Vijay Jagdale, senior superintendent of police (SSP), said, “The investigations have pointed to the same persons being involved in the chain snatching incidents. The accused have been identified.”

On the steps taken to curb such incidents, she says, “It has been made compulsory for the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and station house officers (SHO) to visit the spot in street crimes such as snatching.”

She added that there are instances where prompt action was taken and snatchers were arrested within 10 minutes. “Police have arrested nine persons involved in snatching and solved 10 cases so far this year. Apart from this, under preventive policing, we have increased the strength of night checking parties. PCR’s patrolling timing has also been increased. They are patrolling the inner roads also.” the SSP added.

“We are in coordination with the border police stations of Mohali and Panchkula and surprise checking is going on at all the barriers of Chandigarh,” she added.