9 accident deaths in 12 days jolt Ludhiana traffic police

As many as nine accident deaths in the last 12 days in the city have jolted the traffic police. Seven bikers were killed in four separate mishaps.

Following the accidents, the police officials have started investigation to ascertain the reason behind increase in the number of mishaps. Punjab traffic advisor Navdeep Asija said 75% of vehicles that meet with accidents are two-wheelers. “In most of these cases, two-wheeler riders were found without protective gear like helmet,” Asija said.

He added that roads, especially in main areas, were constructed for speeding vehicles following the pattern of western countries, but said the nature of traffic was different in the district. “In some cases, road engineering is also responsible for road mishaps,” he claimed.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, traffic) Gurdev Singh said, “In all four cases in which two-wheeler riders lost their lives, victims were not wearing helmets or any protective gear. However, investigation is on to ascertain reason behind these mishaps.”He added that the traffic police were taking initiative to rectify problems in accident-prone areas.

The ACP said in their attempt to prevent accidents, the police installed barricades at southern bypass and filled potholes at road in Basti Jodhewal.

OVER 150 KILLED IN 8 MONTHS

According to traffic wing of the police commissionerate, Ludhiana, 158 people have lost their lives in road mishap in the first eight months of 2018. In 2018, 266 road mishaps have been reported in the city from January 1, 2018 to August 31, 2018. Over 170 people have suffered severe injuries in the mishaps, police said.

In 2016, Ludhiana witnessed 549 road mishaps, in which 384 people lost their lives and as many as 313 suffered injuries. In 2017, as many as 157 people lost their lives in road mishaps in the first seven months.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the transport research wing in 2017 Ludhiana earned number one position in terms of severity of accidents, with a fatality rate of 69.9%. Amritsar stood second with a fatality rate of 67.1%.

DEADLY ROADS FOR BIKERS

24 September: Motorcycle-borne man lost life in the city after his vehicle crashed in to a pole at Shingar Cinema road at wee hours.

September 13: Two friends were crushed to death by a truck of a bread company near the Basti Jodhewal chowk, while one suffered severe injuries. Following the incident, the families of the deceased gathered at the spot, blocked the traffic near the chowk, and did not allow police to remove the bodies. The erring driver had surrendered the next day.

September 14: A truck had cut short lives of two 18-year-old friends near Kanganwal. The boys were going to market on a scooter when the truck loaded with iron rods hit them. The driver had fled the spot, leaving the vehicle on the road.

September 22: Two men were crushed to death by a truck near Transport Nagar here. The victims, Teerath Singh, 31, of Ramesh Nagar of Jamalpur, and Sukhbir Singh, 40, of Shimlapuri, both cousins, were going towards Teerath’s house on a motorcycle, when the speeding truck hit their vehicle.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 23:38 IST