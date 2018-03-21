AIIMS Bathinda to start functioning in 2019: Harsimrat Kaur

The Union health ministry has given the go ahead for issuing tender to start construction of the campus building of AIIMS in Bathinda, paving the way for starting diagnostics in April next year and medical session from July 2019, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who is an MP from Bathinda , said today.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, the Union food processing minister, said it has been decided that the contract for construction of campus building would be awarded in May this year and the health ministry was in the process of calling for tenders for the same.

Union health and family welfare minister J P Nadda informed Badal about the development at a meeting in the national capital, she was quoted as saying in a statement issued here.

The meeting also reviewed the entire project and finalised timelines for completion of various works for the Rs 925 crore project which would accommodate 750 beds, she said, adding construction work would commence in June this year.

Badal said the health ministry was committed to moving fast on the project and Nadda has assured her that the tender for selecting the contractor for the project would be issued this week itself.

The campus design as well as the building maps have been finalised, she said, adding the AIIMS in Malwa region of Punjab will help in providing quality indoor healthcare.