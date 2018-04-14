Akali cases against Khaira, Mann and Mithu false, says Gill commission

The Justice (Retd) Mehtab Gill Commission of Inquiry has found cases registered against leader of opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira, SAD (Amritsar) chief Simranjit Singh Mann and Sukhwinder Singh Mithu — registered during the Akali-BJP regime — as false. The commission has also recommended action against officials responsible for registering these cases, along with cancellation of the FIRs.

Commission chairman justice Gill, submitted its 6th interim report to chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, on Friday. A state government spokesperson said action has been recommended in 47 of 240 cases decided in the report, with the remaining 193 dismissed.

The commission had found 182 police officers guilty of trying to frame Mithu to harass him into withdrawing the complaint against his wife’s relatives.

The report says that the false cases were registered ‘on political considerations’ against Mithu, Khaira and Mann. The commission has recommended the cancellation of the sedition case against Mann, as well as cancellation of 17 FIRs against Khaira and his supporters.

A native of Kunke village in Jagraon of Ludhiana district, Mithu is husband of Canada-born girl Jaswinder Jassi, who was killed for honour by her parents by hiring contract killers in 2002 as she married him, a poor man.

Mithu, who later became a panchayat member of Kunke, was falsely implicated in eight cases after his complaint against the relatives of his wife.While his wife’s mother and maternal uncle, along with some police officials, were convicted in the murder case, Mithu was acquitted in all the eight cases against him, Gill pointed out.

182 cops guilty of framing Mithu

In the case of SAD (Amritsar) chief, the commission has found that he neither gave any speech nor did he utter a word at the Sarbat Khalsa held to protest against the desecration of Sri Guru Granth Sahib in Bargari village of Faridkot on November 10, 2015. The sedition case was falsely slapped against Mann by the Akalis, the commission has found.The commission has decided 895 of 4,349 complaints it had received.