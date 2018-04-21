Decomposed body of soldier’s wife found hanging in Mohali flat

The decomposed body of a soldier’s wife, Jaspinder Kaur, 35, was found hanging in the drawing room of her first floor flat in Phase 7 here on Friday evening, three days after she committed suicide, while her six-year-old son, Armaan, survived on biscuits and stayed with the body.

Deputy superintendent of police Alam Vijay Singh said, “The child had been sleeping on the sofa next to where the body was hanging. He is in shock.”

Armaan told the police that he did not eat anything the day his mother hanged herself with her dupatta but was having biscuits whenever he felt hungry over the next two days. He used to go out and play with children of the locality but did not tell anyone about his mother’s suicide. He would return in the evening and sleep on the sofa in the room where the body was hanging. He said that his mother had told him not to speak about the incident which is why he didn’t share it with friends.

Jaspinder, who was staying only with her son in the rented flat, left a suicide note in Hindi saying that she is upset and no one should be held responsible for her death.

Police said she tried to end her life earlier too. They said she had strained relations with her husband, lance naik Ranjit Singh, who is posted in Ferozepur.

He has been informed.

Neighbours complain of foul smell

Jaspinder’s friend, Ratanbir Kaur, informed the police after neighbours called her up as foul smell emanating from the flat. She said no one responded to her repeated knocking on the door.

The police took possession of the body and kept it in the mortuary of the local civil hospital till the woman’s husband reaches Mohali. The post-mortem will be conducted after that. Her brother was also informed.

The police said Armaan was earlier studying in Dagshai in Himachal Pradesh till the last session and was yet to get admission in a local school.

Meanwhile, his paternal and maternal grandparents have arrived in Mohali and are looking after him.