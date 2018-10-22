Bought in 2016, Jalandhar MC seeks return of 150 wheelbarrows

A Delhi-based company, which supplied 150 wheelbarrows ordered under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in 2016, has written to the municipal corporation (MC) demanding their payment of ₹4 lakh.

The MC, on the other hand, has not used the wheelbarrows even once and has reportedly rejected the supply.

In the letter to municipal commissioner Diprava Lakra, Aman Cleaning Equipment Private Limited wrote, “We had supplied the wheelbarrows at Jalandhar municipal corporation in 2016. After supply, the department had reported some quality issues. After confirming with health officer Dr Shri Kishan Sharma, we repaired and re-fabricated the wheelbarrows twice at your stores and confirmed the entire quality standard OK from the junior engineer (JE), workshop in-charge, and Dr Shri, regarding all acceptable quality standards latest by July/August 2017.”

“Now, after a long period of two years, we have received a letter from the MC that all our supplied wheelbarrows are rejected and have to be taken away. Kindly tell us for how is it possible for rejecting material after two years of supply. Sir, no law can justify such behaviour. We have already spent a lot of money on repairs but our payment is still stuck. We look forward to solving the issue and getting our payment cleared from the MC,” the letter further reads.

Notably, in 2016, the civic body had purchased big and mini tippers, trolleys, wheelbarrows and hydraulic vehicles from the fund released by the state government under the Swacch Bharat Abhiyan.

It has also been learned that, along with the unused wheelbarrows, six trolleys that were purchased at the cost of ₹8.5 lakh are also lying neglected in the MC workshop situated near Lama Pind Chowk.

On contacting, mayor Jagdish Raja blamed the incident on the officials from previous tenure of the MC. “The official concerned (health officer Dr Shri Kishan Sharma) is entirely responsible for the loss.On Monday, I will check the documents on the purchase and take the action needed,” said the mayor.

