Bus ride to pinch: CTU doubles minimum fare in one go

With Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) running in losses for the past one decade, it is the commuter who will feel the pinch as the UT administration has increased bus fares between 25% and 100%.

The new rates will come into effect from March 12. At present, people commuting in a non-air-conditioned (non-AC) bus have to pay Rs 5 for up to 3km. While the lowest slab has been increased to 5km, the minimum fare has been increased to Rs 10.

The maximum fare of Rs 20 for those travelling for over 10km on AC buses has been increased to Rs 25 from Rs 20. Rate of monthly bus pass for school and college students using non-AC buses remains unchanged at Rs 100.

However, other daily and monthly passes will be available at hiked rates. For example, daily pass within tricity will cost the general public Rs 60 instead of Rs 40 while the monthly pass will cost Rs 800 instead of Rs 720.

Mounting losses the reason

It was in 2012 that the fares were hiked the last, that too after 10 years. With a fleet of 533 buses on tricity and long routes, the CTU services around 1.7 lakh passengers daily. In the last three fiscals, it has suffered nearly Rs 250 crore losses.

Justifying the hike, UT transport secretary KK Jindal said the main reason for mounting losses is that the fares have not been hiked regularly. Meanwhile, fuel rates and maintenance cost have gone up. “The increase fares are still not enough to cover the losses,” he said.