‘Canadian varsity desires to set up satellite centre at Chamkaur Sahib’

A Canadian delegation of Alberta state called on Punjab technical education minister Charanjit Singh Channi and shared desire to set-up a satellite centre of their state varsity at Chamkaur Sahib.

According to a press statement by Channi, the delegation led by Alberta government’s senior director Sheba Sharma and commercial officer Sudhirranjan Banerjee held preliminary talks regarding developing skill, starting dual skill development programmes and providing job opportunities in Canada to the youth of Punjab.

He said that in principle, both the sides agreed to set up a satellite centre at the upcoming Guru Gobind Singh Skill University, Chamkaur Sahib.

The minister said that rules and regulation draft would be prepared to send the youth of the state to study abroad through Punjab government’s web portal ‘Ghar Ghar Rozgar’. Draft regarding this would be placed for discussion and approval in the next meeting with the Canadian delegation.

“Alberta state is interested in starting dual skill development programmes with the Punjab government’s technical education institutes and the two state-run technical universities,” said Channi.

He said that a delegation from Alberta would be visiting India in Feburary 2019 and the agreement would be signed with them during their visit.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 21:17 IST