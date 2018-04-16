Cheating cases in PSEB board exams dip by 90% in three years

A perusal of the number of ‘Unfair Mean Cases’ (UMCs) registered in Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) exams of Classes 10 and 12 for four years from 2014-17 shows that there has been a clear and drastic trend towards fairer exams. For Class 10, the number of UMCs dropped from 278 in 2014 to 28 cases in 2017. This is a dip of around 90%.

This year too, the board continued with its policy of ‘Zero tolerance to cheating’ and issued a revised date sheet on Saturday for its centres in Tarn Taran, Gurdapur and Khemkaran. For Class 12, the number of cases dropped from 274 in 2014 to 34 last year, a dip of around 88%.

Caught using ‘Unfair Means’, what next? An official said when a student is caught copying or using unfair means or indulging in disorderly conduct at or in connection with examinations, his/her answer sheet is confiscated and the flying squad staff or the supervisor writes his/her comments on the sheet.

The student gets a new answer sheet if there is still enough time left. The confiscated copy is dispatched separately to the UMC branch.

A committee headed by the chairman questions the supervisor, the student and staff who brought the case to light

Punishment can range from disqualification for three years for the student.

The reason that the authorities cite for the drastic dip is the ‘Zero tolerance policy’. PSEB chairman Manohar Kant Kalohia, who has tightened the noose around those involved in cheating, said, “Apart from taking students to task, even the supervisory staff is not being exonerated of the blame.”

“Detailed inquiries have been conducted this year in areas and centres known for mass copying for decades. Open School centres are under the lens. We are also working on a process for cancellation of affiliation of tainted centres and government staff found guilty of helping students copy.”

He added that exams had been rescheduled at some centres this year due to widespread cheating. “At some centres, students made supervisory vigilance staff hostage, after they did not allow cheating,” he added.