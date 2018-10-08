Cop shot at outside Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana

A Punjab Police constable was shot at in the thigh outside Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana on Monday.

The injured constable, Davinder Singh was admitted to the hospital. His condition is stable.

The constable was on duty near the parking space outside the hospital when he confronted a person with a headscarf. He caught the person and was bringing him to the police post, when the latter took out his weapon and shot the constable, before fleeing the spot.

The constable has the accused’s photograph.

(more details awaited)

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 13:01 IST